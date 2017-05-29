Looking for a job? Job fair scheduled in Goodyear on June 8
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, in partnership with the City of Goodyear, is holding a job fair on June 8 at the Goodyear City Hall.
According to a statement released on May 29, the job fair will start at 10:00 a.m., and will wrap up at 2:00 p.m. According to the statement, the City of Goodyear, along with a number of other companies, will be hiring:
- Contract Driver Services
- Trinity Services Group
- Schoeller Allibert
- SMX Staffing
- DeployHR
- Soldier Staffing
- Fry's
Job seekers, according to the statement, should bring several copies of their resume, and dress professionally.
In addition, head shots opportunities are being offered at the event, as well as a training session on LinkedIn. Seating is limited, according to the statement.
The Goodyear City Hall is located at 190 N. Litchfield Road, in Goodyear.
