Looking for a job? Job fair scheduled in Goodyear on June 8

- Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, in partnership with the City of Goodyear, is holding a job fair on June 8 at the Goodyear City Hall.

According to a statement released on May 29, the job fair will start at 10:00 a.m., and will wrap up at 2:00 p.m. According to the statement, the City of Goodyear, along with a number of other companies, will be hiring:

Contract Driver Services

Trinity Services Group

Schoeller Allibert

SMX Staffing

DeployHR

Soldier Staffing

Fry's

Job seekers, according to the statement, should bring several copies of their resume, and dress professionally.

In addition, head shots opportunities are being offered at the event, as well as a training session on LinkedIn. Seating is limited, according to the statement.

The Goodyear City Hall is located at 190 N. Litchfield Road, in Goodyear.

Goodwill Industries of Central and Northern Arizona

https://www.goodwillaz.org/