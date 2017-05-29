DUI checkpoint set up in Mesa for people returning from a day at the lake

- On Memorial Day, authorities have set up a sobriety checkpoint in Mesa, to make sure people returning from a day of fun at the lake are OK to make that drive home.

The checkpoint was set up in the area of Power and Thomas Roads, and as of Monday afternoon, 12 people were busted for alleged DUI. Mesa Police and a statewide DUI task force conducted the checkpoint in the East Valley, as a part of the "Drive Hammered, Get Nailed" campaign.

Those suspected of driving while impaired were pulled off the road, and subjected to a series of sobriety tests, and those who were determined to be impaired were placed under arrests, according to officers at the scene.