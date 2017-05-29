One family's double tragedy is giving other families a life-saving hope

Related Headlines Out of a tragedy, life saving gifts for others

For a family in the Valley, tragedy struck twice in as many weeks, but through the sorrow, several other families are given hope.

Tracy Sollis' son, 29-year-old Kenny Codding, died in a drowning at Lake Pleasant in early May. Following a memorial, Sollis' 25-year-old daughter, Raven Codding, was killed in a rollover crash, as she was heading back to Las Vegas.

Raven reportedly lost control of her car, and was ejected from the vehicle. She suffered severe head and brain injuries, and died several days after the crash.

"It happened on Monday, exactly two weeks apart from Kenny's accident," said Tracy Sollis. "The way we figure, probably the same hour."

Both of Sollis' late children are organ donors, and their deaths, while tragic, also left behind life-saving legacies. After Kenny died, his heart, lungs, and both kidneys were donated to four different people.

"It was two people in their 50s and two people in their 20s that received the organs," said Sollis.

Meanwhile, Raven also signed up as an organ donor, nearly a decade ago.

"When Raven got her drivers license when she was 16, she actually put organ donor on it, and none of us knew," said Sollis.

It is still too early to know how many lives Raven's organs will help save. For a grieving mother, however, her hope is that one day, she will get to hear her children's heart beat once again.

