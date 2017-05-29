DPS: Four collisions linked to wrong-way driver on US 60

- A driver has been arrested, after he drove the wrong way on the US 60 Monday.

According to DPS officials, the driver was heading east on the westbound lanes of US 60. The driver reportedly entered the freeway at Mesa Drive, and was stopped at Val Vista. Four collisions have been linked by DPS to this incident.

Charges against the driver is unknown at this time, according to DPS.

