Man speaks following rattlesnake bite near Florence

- The story of a man who was bitten by a rattlesnake near Florence serves as a reminder that any encounters with a rattlesnake can be dangerous.

The man, Clay Botkin, happened to walk into the path of a rattler, which bit him.

"I was just out visiting my niece. They were getting married," said Botkin. "Went to look at dog hotel and walked around it, looking at it, and felt something bump my ankle and looked down and there was a rattlesnake between my feet and it had bitten me."

Botkin was then brought to a hospital in Florence by his family, and was later brought by ambulance to Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, where he received anti-venom treatment.

"Snakes like it when temps rise, so this is the beginning of official snakebite season," said Dr. Frank Lovecchio with the Banner University Medical Center."

Botkin got out of the hospital on Monday, and said if he ever runs into another rattlesnake, he will calmly walk away from it.

"They have as much right as you do," said Botkin. "Just have to keep your eye open for them. Be aware of them."