WWII veteran still going strong, at 93 years of age

- Memorial Day is about remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the United States, but on this day, people are also remembering those who made it home.

For one veteran, she is still working and going strong, at the age of 93. Helen Babian has worked at the Clubhouse and Team Shop at the TPC in Scottsdale.

"My friend and I came out here, we heard there was a golf course being built, and this was the golf course we came to see." said Babian. "I walked these floors before the roof was on. Never dreamed that I would be working here one day."

Babian met her husband, when she was serving in the Navy during World War II. She was in charge of communicating orders to the sailors back then. She got married soon after leaving the Navy, and they had three kids, all of whom are grown.

Nowadays, even at her age, Babian splits her time between her hometown of Geneva, Illinois, and Scottsdale. She said it is the lift of golf that keeps her coming back. She has attended nearly 30 Phoeni Opens, and she has met wondering people along the way, including many athletes, like Dan Majerle and Charles Barkley.

Babian said her genes, as well as her attitude, are secrets to her relative longevity.

Babian said she will return to the Valley in the fall, for another Phoenix Open.