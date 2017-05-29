Casa Grande Domes may have to be torn down

- A landmark of sorts in the Casa Grande area may not be standing much longer.

The structure known as the "Casa Grande Domes" were built to house a circuit board company, but has sat abandoned since the early 1980s, when the company folded. Over the years, the domes have become rather popular. So popular, in fact, that they were featured on a show in 2016.

However, Pinal County officials now say the domes are not safe, after one of the domes suffered a partial collapse, and they are ordering the owner to demolish it. The owner, however, disagrees with the county's claims.

Dan Peer, who manages the land of behalf of Simplicity Communications, the owners of the land the domes are on, has sent Pinal County an official appeal.

"We have it fenced, so that nobody is to go in," said Peer, during a phone interview. "It is private property of course, with nobody allowed on it, and still we're getting the unsafe, take it down, take it away."

Peer said the largest dome fell because of vandalism, and not due to structural deficiencies. The fate of the domes are still unknown at this time.