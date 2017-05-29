Phoenix non-profit giving much-needed help to struggling teens

- Valley teens who are struggling with a rocky start in life are getting some much needed help from a local non-profit.

Jenny Diaz and her husband founded Mulligan's Manor, and their name is, in a way, a statement to its mission. According to the Mulligan's Manor website, the term "mulligan" is known to some golfers as a second chance, or a do-over.

In this sense, the organization helps make sure that all youths they serve will have the tools they need to lead a successful life as adults.

"A lot of the kids in the system don't have those tools that our kids get at home, on a daily basis," said Diaz, who opened Mulligan's Manor about six years ago, serving mostly teens within the LGBTQ community. For Brandon Metcalf, who at 19 is the longest living resident at Mulligan's Manor, it meant a second chance.

"When I was younger, my mom took her own life and I was so scared, and later my grandmother passed eight months later, and I had no body, and suddenly a whole life of craziness flashed," said Metcalf, who said the facility is structured.

"Every rule that exists is because of something," said Metcalf.

Over the past six years, Mulligan's Manor has served about 32 kids, many of whom Metcalf has helped along the way as well.

"Whenver new residents come in, I help explain how we live, how to do things," said Metcalf. "I will teach them how to do some of the chores. I will make them feel like they belong, like Mulligan's made me feel like I belong."

The facility tries hard to keep resident numbers low, to make sure that kids they serve can stay longer. Life lessons may be difficult for kids who live at Mulligan's Manor, but their days are also filled with laughter and love.

The non-profit is always in need of volunteers, and is trying to raise money for a new van.

Mulligan's Manor

http://www.mulligansmanor.com/