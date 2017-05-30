Valley kids learn what it takes to become a police officer

- While many of their peers are jumping into summer, these young recruits are jumping into action.

From ages 12 to 19, youths from all over the Valley are invited to see what it takes to become a police officer, one push up at a time, like Explorer Academy graduate Hailey Wheat.

"Be sure to keep your focus... even when you do into your career." she said.

Sgt. Chris Culp with the El Mirage Police Department says the recruits are whipped into shape 10 hours a day during a two-week period.

In its fourth year, the program has caught on and is gaining recognition.

"This is the biggest class we've had... this is what we have today," Sgt. Culp said.

Sgt. Culp adds the recruits gain real-life experience and that every inspection, test and lesson has a purpose that could one day save lives.

"They're going to be doing a lot of classroom work," he said. "We're looking for discipline... laws of the land."