Goodyear police investigate man's shooting death

Posted: May 30 2017 11:34AM MST

Updated: May 30 2017 12:14PM MST

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Authorities are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man who was found dead in Goodyear from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the body of David Michael Amado was discovered after officers received a call at midday Monday about shots being fired in a neighborhood.

The investigation is ongoing by police.

If you have any information, please call 623-882-7747.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

