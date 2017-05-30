Goodyear police investigate man's shooting death

Photo: Goodyear Police Department

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Authorities are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man who was found dead in Goodyear from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the body of David Michael Amado was discovered after officers received a call at midday Monday about shots being fired in a neighborhood.

GYPD seek assist. w/ homicide invest; plz report suspicious activity on 5/29 bet.12:00-12:30pm in area of 156th Ln/Meade Ave. 623-882-7747 pic.twitter.com/OWc7WZ2y0h — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) May 30, 2017

The investigation is ongoing by police.

If you have any information, please call 623-882-7747.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.