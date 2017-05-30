Goodyear police investigate man's shooting death
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Authorities are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man who was found dead in Goodyear from a gunshot wound.
Investigators say the body of David Michael Amado was discovered after officers received a call at midday Monday about shots being fired in a neighborhood.
GYPD seek assist. w/ homicide invest; plz report suspicious activity on 5/29 bet.12:00-12:30pm in area of 156th Ln/Meade Ave. 623-882-7747 pic.twitter.com/OWc7WZ2y0h— Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) May 30, 2017
The investigation is ongoing by police.
If you have any information, please call 623-882-7747.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.