Small fire near I-17 destroys several homes

PHOENIX (AP) - Officials say they've fully controlled a fire that broke out at a car salvage yard near Black Canyon City and spread to the nearby desert but not before it destroyed some homes.

Battalion Chief Randy Clark of Daisy Mountain Fire Department said Monday the blaze destroyed at least six structures in the community just north of Phoenix.

It was first reported at a salvage yard east of Interstate 17 Saturday evening and was believed to have been put out. But the fire flared up again early Sunday and spread to vegetation in the nearby desert.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the flare-up is considered suspicious.