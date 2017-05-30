Yuma County man accused of having sexual contact with horse

- Yuma County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call regarding animal cruelty on Monday, and met with the reporting party who stated the suspect was caught having sexual intercourse with a mare on the property, located on the 1400 block of North Catalina Road.

"Deputies were able to recover video evidence of the suspect," stated YCSO's Alfonso Zavala.

Christopherson Maynes, 20, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for bestiality, indecent exposure and animal cruelty.

If you have any information about this investigation, call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.