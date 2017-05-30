USPS Informed Delivery: Preview your mail before it arrives in the mailbox

- As the United States Postal Service processes millions of pieces of mail each day, its machines take images as letters are scanned through. Those images of letters and cards are being used in their new Informed Delivery program, which lets you know by sending a picture of the letter or card that's due to be physically delivered to your mailbox soon.

Customers who sign up for Informed Delivery receive a morning e-mail that contains images of letters they can expect that day or the next.

Advertising through digital marketing is also included in the notification.

What do customers think of the program? Some said they would definitely sign up.

"Just to avoid stolen packages," said Rafael Del Rosario, who likes the idea. He says mail had been stolen from outside of his apartment a couple of times and would sign up for Informed Delivery.

The Postal Service says more than two million people have signed up for the program since they began rolling it out in April.

Not everyone is excited about being notified with pictures of their mail that's coming.

"I really don't like that idea.. I feel like my mail is private," said Jeannie Gross. "I still like to stick with the old way."

The feature will send up to 10 images in an e-mail.

USPS Informed Delivery:

https://informeddelivery.usps.com/box/pages/intro/start.action



