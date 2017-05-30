Give blood for a chance to win a car

United Blood Service has kicked off its summer blood drive, when the help of Volkswagen dealers in the Valley.

The dealers have contributed a new Passat, which will be won by someone who gave blood. Besides the big incentive to give blood, however, officials are reminding people across the Valley the lives these bags of blood will benefit.

Meet Adelyn Troutman. At just 18 months old, the Ahwatukee girl has already received 21 blood transfusions. On Tuesday, Adelyn received her 22nd.

"She was born with a rare blood disorder called Diamond Blackfan Anemia, which prohibits her body from making red blood cells, and requires her to get monthly blood transfusions every three to four weeks," said Adelyn's mother, Kami Troutman.

Troutman said if her daughter doesn't get the transfusion, she will die.

Sue Thew with UBS said when summer comes, blood, which is Adelyn's lifeline, can be in short supply.

"The need for blood donations skyrockets this time of year," said Thew. "This is holiday week, blood donations plummet by 25%. That's why we are encouraging more people to come out and donate blood."

According to officials, anyone who gives blood between June 1 and August 31 will be automatically entered to win the new Passat.