Man hit by car and beaten to death in Coolidge

- Coolidge, Ariz., a town with over 12,000 residents, according to Census estimate, has been rocked by a murder that police are now trying to solve.

The incident reportedly happened early Sunday morning, and a small memorial was started by friends and family, outside Jaime Torres' home. Coolidge Police officials said they are now searching for six suspects in the 27-year-old's murder.

"It's just sad," said a neighbor. "It's just too close to home. It's just sad someone's gotta take his life like that."

Police said the six suspects intentionally hit Torres with an SUV, and then beat him to death right in front of his home.

The movie is unknown at this point.

"We are currently and actively following up on the leads we are receiving," said Coolidge Police Sergeant Shanna Martinez.

The suspects are described as five Hispanic males and a black man with short dreads with bleached tips. The men was reportedly last seen driving away in a white SUV with chrome wheels.

Anyone with information should call Coolidge Police.