MCSO: Human remains found in Surprise house fire

- Authorities say a man is believed to be dead after human remains were found following a reported explosion and fire at a Surprise guest house.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the fire broke out at a guest house near 185th Avenue and Acoma at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The homeowner told deputies she heard an explosion and after that her guest house on her property started to catch fire.

Investigators say a man living in the guest house was missing after the fire and once firefighters extinguished the fire, deputies sound what appeared to be human remains among the debris.

MCSO Arson is investigating an over night fire at 14245 N. 185th Ave in Surprise. A body was located in the home, investigation is ongoing. — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) May 31, 2017

Arson investigators also responded to the scene and took over the investigation, although, it is too early to determine if the cause of the fire was arson or accidental.