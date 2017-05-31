FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

2 bicyclists injured in crash with commercial vehicle

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: May 31 2017 08:46AM MST

Updated: May 31 2017 08:47AM MST

GILBERT, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Firefighters say two bicyclists are injured following a collision with a commercial vehicle in Gilbert.

The Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department says the collision happened at the intersection of Val Vista and Ray Roads on Wednesday morning.

One of the bicyclists is in critical condition and the intersection is closed in all directions.

Please avoid the area.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

