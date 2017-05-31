2 bicyclists injured in crash with commercial vehicle

- Firefighters say two bicyclists are injured following a collision with a commercial vehicle in Gilbert.

The Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department says the collision happened at the intersection of Val Vista and Ray Roads on Wednesday morning.

One of the bicyclists is in critical condition and the intersection is closed in all directions.

Fire crews on scene of commercial vehicle versus bicycle. Intersection of Val Vista & Ray closed. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hkyaqqkf9m — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) May 31, 2017

Please expect hard road closures on Val Vista and Ray in all directions due to an investigation with a vehicle/pedestrian accident. pic.twitter.com/YupMtKDqWC — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) May 31, 2017

Please avoid the area.

