National Weather Service, Phoenix prep for monsoon season

- National Weather Service officials met with Phoenix city leaders on Wednesday to get ready for the upcoming monsoon season.

"The early season is going to be in June," Bianca Hernandez said.

The prediction for the 2017 monsoon season, according to experts, is an average season with a small increase in heat, dry lightning and gusty winds.

"Our threats for monsoon is more fire based, that's what we are concerned about," Hernandez said.

Whatever the storm blows in, the city of Phoenix and the emergency management department says they are ready.

"We prepare for the worst, we've seen the worst in 2004," Lisa Jones said. "2007 was another year, some years you don't have very much at all, but we have to prepare."

Preparation includes getting residents ready.

"Some is through ensuring that we have all of our equipment ready to go, some sending out reminders to residents of things we can do to prepare," Tina Slankas said.

Homeland security and emergency management directors say perhaps most important is the agency's relationship with the National Weather Service.

"We know it's going to be a pretty much a heavy weather," Ken Waters said. "Lloyd give them several hours notice, but the whole nature, it's very localized. It's very quick."

The bottom line for city officials and residents is to be ready, whether it's heat, rain or dust.