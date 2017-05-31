Valley family heads to 'extreme summer camp' in Southern California

While most kids roast marshmallows, 13-year-old Devin does summer camp a little differently.

"Well, we jumped off the dining hall, which is like two stories, I think," he said.

In fact, Devin and his peers at Pali Adventures are encouraged to get into a little bit of mischief -- consider it extreme summer camp.

"There's crazy raids, there's a water balloon and shaving cream and you get all dirty and it's really fun," Devin said.

From food fights and eurobungee, to Hollywood stunts and a little something called "Secret Agent," there's no lack of imagination at this Southern California camp.

Devin says the best part of camp isn't the free-falls, but the friendships.

"I like how everybody included everybody and nobody got left out," he said.

This summer will mark Devin's fourth year at camp. He raved about it so much, little brother Maddox had to get in on the action as well.

While mom, Andrea, is still getting used to her boys being away, she says the smiles they come home with make it all worth while.

"They don't get to contact you, but you can contact them... they don't care about mom," she said.