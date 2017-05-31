50-year-old man arrested by Phoenix Police, accused of animal cruelty

- Phoenix Police announced the arrest of a man on Wednesday, in connection with an animal cruelty incident that happened in early May.

According to a statement released by Sgt. Jonathan Howard, Troy Sauvageau, 50, is arrested on multiple counts of alleged animal cruelty, alleged unlawful discharge of a firearm, alleged illegal dumping, and alleged misconduct involving weapons.

According to Sgt. Howard, a person found four dead dogs in a dumpster, located near the 1500 block of W. Deer Valley Road, on May 6. Investigators later found that one of the dogs found was micro-chipped, and Sauvageau was identified as the owner.

During the investigation, Sauvageau reportedly told officers that three of his dogs attacked and killed the fourth dog, and he later shot the three remaining dogs, and dumped them near 15th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

NOTE: Phoenix Police originally described Sauvageau as a 30-year-old man. They later issued a correction, describing Sauvageau as a 50-year-old man. This article was corrected accordingly.