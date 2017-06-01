FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

DPS: Wrong-way driver dead after car crashes into truck, falls off I-10

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 01 2017 04:41AM MST

Updated: Jun 01 2017 06:31AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Authorities say a man is dead after a wrong-way car crashed into a commercial truck and fell off a Phoenix freeway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the wrong-way driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 at 2:45 a.m. on Thursday when the car hit the truck head-on and fell off I-10 and landed on the northbound I-17 ramp.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the commercial truck was not injured.

Northbound I-17 has reopened from the I-10 Stack to McDowell Road, however, the ramps from I-10 eastbound and westbound to I-17 northbound remain closed.

The closing is expected to last throughout the morning commute. Please avoid the area.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

