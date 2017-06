Police say 50-year-old Troy Sauvageau was arrested on multiple charges of animal cruelty in Phoenix. Read more .

Alejandro Gonzalez, 48, is accused of abusing his 2-year-old disabled son. Read more .

Guilty or not, these mug shots are worth a look. This information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.

This month's cases:

Alejandro Gonzalez, 48, is accused of abusing his 2-year-old disabled son. Read more.

Police say 50-year-old Troy Sauvageau was arrested on multiple charges of animal cruelty in Phoenix. Read more.