Woman's dog stolen while out for a walk in north Phoenix

- Police say a woman was assaulted and her pit bull was stolen while she was outside walking the dog in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

Phoenix police say the woman was out walking her dog, Zeus, near 19th Avenue and Union Hills at 8:55 p.m. on May 31 when a suspect pushed her from behind, stole the dog and left the scene in a black sedan.

Zeus is a 2 year old black and white pit bull terrier. Zeus was stolen. https://t.co/HniFaSoIuY pic.twitter.com/4zOo8BxD4t — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) June 1, 2017

The suspect is described as an adult male, 6'0" and was wearing all black clothing. The suspect's vehicle is possibly a Ford Focus-style car with a green racing stripe on the rear.

A $1,000 reward is being offered in this case.

If you have any information, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.