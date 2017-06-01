FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Woman's dog stolen while out for a walk in north Phoenix

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 01 2017 10:43AM MST

Updated: Jun 01 2017 12:15PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Police say a woman was assaulted and her pit bull was stolen while she was outside walking the dog in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

Phoenix police say the woman was out walking her dog, Zeus, near 19th Avenue and Union Hills at 8:55 p.m. on May 31 when a suspect pushed her from behind, stole the dog and left the scene in a black sedan.

The suspect is described as an adult male, 6'0" and was wearing all black clothing. The suspect's vehicle is possibly a Ford Focus-style car with a green racing stripe on the rear.

Zeus is a black and white pit bull.

A $1,000 reward is being offered in this case.

If you have any information, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

