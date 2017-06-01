Police serve search warrant at Hamilton High Shool

- Police are serving a search warrant at Hamilton High School in connection to a criminal hazing case involving the football team

Several football players are facing charges, including 17-year-old Nathaniel Thomas, who's being charged as an adult in the case. Two other students are facing juvenile charges.

Chandler police say the suspects, all football players, brutally hazed four teammates, who were all under the age of 15.

The school replaced the team's football coach but is allowing him to stay on as a teacher.

Police say the search warrant is for records and documentation related to the case, which is an active investigation.