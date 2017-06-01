Feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot reaches $337M

- There's a big drawing on Saturday night as the Powerball jackpot has reached $337 million!

"I'm just feeding into the hype, I normally don't buy," one person said.

Everyone wants a chance to win it big.

Michelle Arthur, a cashier at the Chevron gas station on 44th and McDowell, says she started seeing an increase in ticket sales this morning.

"A lot of people usually just let the machine pick," she said. "But there are regulars who come in with their slips and pick their numbers."

Your chances of winning it all are just about 1 in 292 million, but that's not stopping anyone here.

"Maybe it will be my lucky day since you are doing some reporting," a customer said.

The drawing takes place at 7 p.m. on Saturday night. Good luck to all those playing!