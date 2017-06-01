STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Campfire, smoking restricted across western, central Arizona

Posted: Jun 01 2017 02:11PM MST

Updated: Jun 01 2017 02:40PM MST

PHOENIX (AP) - Additional campfire and smoking restrictions are taking effect on public land across central and western Arizona due to the threat of wildfires.

Restrictions are being implemented Thursday by the Prescott National Forest, the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management and the Phoenix District of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

Meanwhile, Yavapai County is implementing a fire ban on all unincorporated land, and Tonto National Forest and Tonto National Monument will continue to enforce fire restrictions already in effect.

The restrictions include prohibitions on building, maintaining, attending or using fires or stoves fueled by charcoal, wood or coal other than in a developed campsite or picnic area where grills are provided.

Also, smoking is only allowed in enclosed vehicles or buildings or in cleared areas in developed recreation sites.

