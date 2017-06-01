U.S. Border Patrol agents rescue lost migrant who called 911

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant who was found in the southern Arizona desert after he called 911 to report being lost and severely dehydrated.

Border Patrol officials say the migrant is a Mexican national who will be processed for immigration-related violations after he's released from a Tucson hospital where he was taken for treatment after being rescued Tuesday.

Officials say agents located the man in a remote area west of Sells, which is located about 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) southwest of Tucson.

Migrants who fall behind in the desert are often abandoned by smugglers, and the Border Patrol says it encourages anyone in distress to call 911 or to activate one of the rescue beacons located in areas used by illegal border-crossers.