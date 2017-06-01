Brush fires caused traffic disruptions on I-17 and SR83

@fox10danielle: Traffic at a standstill on I17 north just outside of Black Canyon City. Brush fire forces closure near Sunset Point.

A brush fire has forced the closure of northbound Interstate 17 between the Sunset Point rest area and Cordes Junction north of Phoenix for some time Thursday.



The fire reported Thursday afternoon was alongside the highway about five miles north of Sunset Point. That's approximately 10 miles north of Black Canyon City.

>>LIVE VIDEO from the scene: facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1389356397779570



Per the Arizona Department of Transportation, there are significant delays starting just south of Sunset Point and ending south of Cordes Lakes. The highway was back open, at arounf 5:00 p.m.

Another fire in southern Arizona has forced the closure of State Route 83 near Sonoita.

#BadgerFire 80-100 ac, progressing N adjacent to i-17 Air resources on load & return. Efforts making good progress on suppression #AZFire — BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) June 1, 2017

CLOSED: I-17 NB is closed at milepost 256, about four miles north of Sunset Point. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/7kmQxv2HmD — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 1, 2017

Photos from our crews battling the #PinalFire. Be safe. A post shared by Daisy Mountain Fire Department (@daisymtnfiredept) on Jun 1, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

UPDATE: Crews say they've almost got the fire knocked down on I-17 NB at milepost 301. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/3PMB1vZkVy — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 1, 2017

I-17 northbound at milepost 256: The right lane is blocked because of a brush fire. pic.twitter.com/TGGMjOiaxo — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 1, 2017