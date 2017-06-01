STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Brush fires caused traffic disruptions on I-17 and SR83

Posted: Jun 01 2017 03:34PM MST

Updated: Jun 01 2017 05:16PM MST

A brush fire has forced the closure of northbound Interstate 17 between the Sunset Point rest area and Cordes Junction north of Phoenix for some time Thursday.

The fire reported Thursday afternoon was alongside the highway about five miles north of Sunset Point. That's approximately 10 miles north of Black Canyon City. 

Per the Arizona Department of Transportation, there are significant delays starting just south of Sunset Point and ending south of Cordes Lakes. The highway was back open, at arounf 5:00 p.m.

Another fire in southern Arizona has forced the closure of State Route 83 near Sonoita. 

 

