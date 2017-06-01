Owners of Phoenix grocery store and smoke shops accused of selling synthetic drugs

- Two people have been arrested for selling a synthetic drug named "Spice".

The two people are identified in court documents as as Omar Mohammed Abuarar, and Nathmi Mohammed Abuarar. Both are charged with conspiracy and other drug racketeering charges.

The men are reportedly brothers, and own El Ranchero Market, along with several Valley smoke shops.



The charges come after a lengthy investigation by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). After serving several search warrants, investigators reportedly found nearly 1,400 packages of spice, with a value of about $28,000.

As for the brothers, there are in jail, and bond is set for $250,000, each.