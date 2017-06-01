LITTLE KID, BIG DREAMS: Phoenix boy heading to West Virginia to compete in the Junior Olympics

- Many young athletes dream of going to the Olympics, and one 10-year-old boxer is well on his way, having qualified for the Junior Olympics in boxing, on his first try.

Now, Andrew Corona could use your help to get there. The 6th grader is an Honor Roll student and nationally ranked boxer, with dreams of becoming an Olympian. He is headed to West Virginia this month to compete in the 2017 USA Boxing Junior Olympics.

"I want to go to the 2024 Olympics, and after that, I want to become a world champion" said Andrew.

Andrew's nickname is the "Lil' Bull". He started boxing at the age of five, and began competing at the age of eight. The very first fight he won happened to be a national championship.

Besides studying, he trains 2.5 to 3 hours a day, at a boxing gym in phoenix.

"It's helped show him the discipline, the drive, the hard work here can transition to the classroom," said Andrew's father, Luis Corona. "He's focused, he's calm, he's paying attention."

Besides his dream for Olympic glory, Andrew said he has even bigger dreams.

"I want to be like a pilot, so when I'm older, I can fly like me and my team to my boxing matches or something," said Andrew.

Andrew Corona's GoFundMe page

https://www.gofundme.com/road-to-junior-olympic-nationals