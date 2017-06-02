FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Where to score deals and freebies on National Donut Day

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 02 2017 04:51AM MST

Updated: Jun 02 2017 04:54AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Today is one of the most delicious days of the year --  National Doughnut Day!

Several donut shops around the Valley have some great deals and freebies on their sweet treats! Here's where you can find them!

Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts to anyone, no purchase required.

Fractured Prune is giving out its "OC Sand" doughnut for free.

Dunkin' Donuts is giving away a free classic doughnut with any beverage purchase.

Lamar's Donuts has free donuts to anyone who prints a "Golden Ticket." You can find a link to it by clicking here.

Rainbow Donuts is giving away a free doughnut with any other breakfast or beverage purchase.

Enjoy!

