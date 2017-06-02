Where to score deals and freebies on National Donut Day
PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Today is one of the most delicious days of the year -- National Doughnut Day!
Several donut shops around the Valley have some great deals and freebies on their sweet treats! Here's where you can find them!
Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts to anyone, no purchase required.
Free doughnut. Free pick of doughnut. Free-king awesome. Friday, June 2nd. (US/CAN). #NationalDoughnutDay https://t.co/u7txRVSydE pic.twitter.com/4OnjtOAuzy— krispykreme (@krispykreme) May 24, 2017
Fractured Prune is giving out its "OC Sand" doughnut for free.
TOMORROW is NAT’L DOUGHNUT DAY!! We’re going to celebrate! Ur way AZ! #Westgate_AZ #SanTanVillage #asu #shopsatNorterra #flagstaff #tempe pic.twitter.com/fTZkCf6YYh— Fractured Prune AZ (@FPDoughnutsAZ) June 1, 2017
Dunkin' Donuts is giving away a free classic doughnut with any beverage purchase.
Happy #NationalDonutDay! 🎉 Come in today Friday 6/2 to get a FREE classic donut with the purchase of any beverage! 🎉🍩 pic.twitter.com/9ZLp8iTlNM— Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) June 2, 2017
Lamar's Donuts has free donuts to anyone who prints a "Golden Ticket." You can find a link to it by clicking here.
Rainbow Donuts is giving away a free doughnut with any other breakfast or beverage purchase.
Enjoy!