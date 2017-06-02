FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Cycling community honors late Gilbert mother with memorial bike ride

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 02 2017 06:19AM MST

Updated: Jun 02 2017 06:41AM MST

GILBERT, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Cyclists are coming together to remember a Valley mother who was killed while riding her bike in Gilbert.

Jenna Taylor was killed when she was hit by a commercial truck while riding her bicycle near Ray and Val Vista Roads on May 31.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Jenna's family. If you would like to donate, click here

Over $30,000 has been raised so far for the family.

