Cycling community honors late Gilbert mother with memorial bike ride

- Cyclists are coming together to remember a Valley mother who was killed while riding her bike in Gilbert.

Jenna Taylor was killed when she was hit by a commercial truck while riding her bicycle near Ray and Val Vista Roads on May 31.

Jenna Taylor's husband thanking @JetsetRacing for support reminding everyone not to take things for granted after wife killed while riding pic.twitter.com/8QLkvUWLuG — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) June 2, 2017

Hundreds ride to raise awareness after young mom is killed cycling Wednesday am @JetsetRacing @mrobisonfox10 #sharetheroad #beaware pic.twitter.com/PCVBPjQVGF — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) June 2, 2017

Escort from @GilbertPolice for @JetsetRacing cyclists riding for Jenna Taylor- mom killed while riding Wednesday am @mrobisonfox10 pic.twitter.com/lphy9NoHZI — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) June 2, 2017

Organizer of ride for mom killed riding Wednesday am carries flowers in his pack @JetsetRacing riding to home then scene of accident pic.twitter.com/8vPCtwVTu3 — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) June 2, 2017

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Jenna's family. If you would like to donate, click here.

Over $30,000 has been raised so far for the family.