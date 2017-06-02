Truck driver reportedly shot in the leg in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A semi-truck driver was reportedly shot in the leg in Buckeye on Friday morning.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the semi-truck was traveling in Buckeye on Friday morning when he was reportedly shot in the leg.
Truckers concerned about report of shooting of trucker on westbound I-10 near Verrado Way #FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/zyB1AM1qqN— Steve Krafft (@SKrafftFox10) June 2, 2017
After being shot, the truck driver exited Interstate 10 at Verrado Way and was transported to a nearby hospital.
DPS says the investigation is ongoing.
