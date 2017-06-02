STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Truck driver reportedly shot in the leg in Buckeye

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 02 2017 10:20AM MST

Updated: Jun 02 2017 11:27AM MST

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A semi-truck driver was reportedly shot in the leg in Buckeye on Friday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the semi-truck was traveling in Buckeye on Friday morning when he was reportedly shot in the leg.

After being shot, the truck driver exited Interstate 10 at Verrado Way and was transported to a nearby hospital.

DPS says the investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

 

