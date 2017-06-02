Arizona woman pleads guilty to terrorism, conspiracy charges

Authorities say Michelle Bastian was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit terrorism in Arizona. Read more.

PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona woman has pleaded guilty in a terrorism case in which her inmate husband is also charged.

The state Attorney General's Office says 50-year-old Michelle Bastian of Florence faces up to 10 years in prison when she's sentenced in July after pleading guilty Friday to terrorism and conspiracy to commit misconduct involving weapons.

Bastian says in her plea agreement that she provided Thomas Bastian with al-Qaida and Islamic State magazines and instructions for making an improvised explosive device for his use in an Arizona prison.

Authorities allege Thomas Bastian was plotting to kill a warden at the Lewis prison complex in Buckeye.

He has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial in Maricopa County Superior Court. He's already serving a life term for murder.