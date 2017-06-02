SILENT WITNESS: Search for suspect who threatened to stab Phoenix store clerk

- Phoenix Police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened a store clerk during a robbery incident.

According to a statement, the incident took place at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, at a Circle K convenience store on the 5800 block of N. 35th Avenue. The suspect entered the store, and allegedly threatened the employee that he was going to stab her, if she called police. The suspect allegedly stole numerous cigarettes, and drove away, headed east on Bethany Home Road.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man, approximately 25 years old, weighing 160 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. The suspect reportedly wore a red shirt around his face, and drove a gray four-door sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) to leave an anonymous tip, as well as a possible cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the suspect.

Spanish speakers could leave an anonymous tip on Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre el caso, llame Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446)