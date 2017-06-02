Four people injured following T-Bone style car accident in Phoenix

- Four people, including two children, were taken to the hospital, following a T-Bone style crash in Phoenix Friday afternoon.

According to Phoenix Fire officials, the crash happened in the area of 17th Avenue and Camelback. The two children who were injured were reportedly treated for minor injuries, and transported for evaluation. Meanwhile, firefighters said a 36-year-old pregnant woman was taken to a local trauma center, in serious condition.

In addition, fire officials said a 21-year-old woman had to be extricated, and taken to a trauma center with serious injuries.

