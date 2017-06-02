STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Four people injured following T-Bone style car accident in Phoenix

Posted: Jun 02 2017 03:24PM MST

Updated: Jun 02 2017 03:49PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Four people, including two children, were taken to the hospital, following a T-Bone style crash in Phoenix Friday afternoon.

According to Phoenix Fire officials, the crash happened in the area of 17th Avenue and Camelback. The two children who were injured were reportedly treated for minor injuries, and transported for evaluation. Meanwhile, firefighters said a 36-year-old pregnant woman was taken to a local trauma center, in serious condition.

In addition, fire officials said a 21-year-old woman had to be extricated, and taken to a trauma center with serious injuries.

(Can't see this Facebook video? Click here)

(Can't see this interactive map? Click here)

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories