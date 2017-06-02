SILENT WITNESS: Mesa Police looking for armed robbery suspect

- Mesa Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store robbery in early May.

According to a statement, the incident happened at a Circle K on the 2700 block of W. Guadalupe Road in Mesa, at 11:15 p.m. on Monday, May 8. The suspect, who police say carried a handgun, entered the store and demanded money from the cash registered while pointing the gun at the clerk.

The suspect was last seen running southeast, towards Carriage Lane.

(Can't see this interactive map? Click here)

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, approximate 5' 9" tall, and weighing 175 lbs. The suspect is described as wearing a black, button-front, 'varsity style' fleece jacket with light gray sleeves and hood, black baseball hat and black pants at the time, with a red bandana covering the lower portion of his face.

Police said the suspect was wearing black knit gloves and black shoes at the time.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) to leave an anonymous tip, as well as a possible cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the suspect.

Spanish speakers could leave an anonymous tip on Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre el caso, llame Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446)