Flight attendant claims American Airlines uniform made him, others sick

Rashes, skin conditions, and other health problems are allegedly caused by new American Airlines uniforms, according to an airline employee. Now, that employee has sent a Cease & Desist letter to the Airline's CEO.

Hawker Vanguard said he loved his job, having worked with American Airlines since 2013. He said everything was going well, until last September.

"We got new uniforms distributed by Twin Hill," said Vanguard. "When those uniform came out, they caused medical problems for many people, including myself."

Vanguard, a former Phoenix resident who now lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, claims the new uniforms caused health problems he didn't experience prior to their rollout.

"Some people have rashes," said Vanguard. "Some people had internal injuries, damage to their sinuses. They came down with sinus infections. I had to have my liver tested, so, multiple medical complications."

Other employees reported the same. In October, American Airlines allowed alternative uniforms to be worn, but even that didn't solve the problem.

"So many people experienced contact reactions, proximity reactions," said Vanguard. "That means because they wore the toxic uniform at one point in time, they are now sensitized to those chemicals. So, if your co-worker who you're working on a flight with is wearing the Twin Hill uniform, you'd experience the same reaction you would, if you were wearing the uniform."

Vanguard said a full recall of the uniforms should have been issued. It has not.

Now, Vanguard has taken legal action.

"I've sent Mr [Doug] Parker a Cease & Desist Letter, because I'm willing to be the one to stand up and say something," said Vanguard.

Vanguard said the clothing isn't just a risk to employees, but passengers as well.

A spokesperson for American Airlines tells Fox 10 Phoenix they want to make sure all their employees feel safe. The spokesperson said they have found the uniform to be safe, following extensive testing, and employees have several different options if they wish to wear a different uniform.

The spokesperson also said the company has set up a 1-800 number to address any concerns their employees may have.