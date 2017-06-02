Man who fled from police arrested inside Metrocenter Mall in North Phoenix

- A man was arrested Friday evening, after he allegedly went on the run from police on a motorcycle, before dumping the bike and fled inside a North Phoenix mall.

Phoenix police and dps surrounded the Metrocenter Mall, as they search for the suspect. SkyFOX showed the man, as he pulled up to the sears store at the Metrocenter Mall. In the video, it appeared the man grabbed something from his motorcycle before it falls over, and he ran inside.

Authorities then pulled up to the mall entrance, and went inside. Video from viewer Luke Carrasco showed the scene inside the mall, as the man ran through the mall, and busted a door open.

In all, it took police about ten minutes before they were able to catch the fleeing suspect. The left-behind motorcycle was put on a wrecker by police, before being hauled away.

Phoenix Police have not released much information on the incident, other than that the suspect was wanted for "multiple felony crimes", and said there was no further incident inside the mall, when they took him in to custody.