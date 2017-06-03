FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Rules for new AZ bill allowing people to smash car windows to save dogs, kids

Posted: Jun 03 2017 04:33PM MST

Updated: Jun 03 2017 10:43PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Arizona joins 16 other states with a new bill that allows citizens to break a car's window in order to rescue a child or pet.

HB 2494 essentially provides immunity from being sued over damages for breaking a car window, but there are some rules, like staying with the vehicle until authorities arrive.

