Rules for new AZ bill allowing people to smash car windows to save dogs, kids
PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Arizona joins 16 other states with a new bill that allows citizens to break a car's window in order to rescue a child or pet.
HB 2494 essentially provides immunity from being sued over damages for breaking a car window, but there are some rules, like staying with the vehicle until authorities arrive.
VIDEO: Fox 10's Marcy Jones talks with Bretta Nelson of the Arizona Humane Society on the benefits of this bill.