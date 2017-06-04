SILENT WITNESS: Suspect stuffs packs of cigarettes in duffel bag at south Phoenix store

- A man wearing a shirt on his head robbed the Circle K at 7th Avenue and Broadway on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at around noon.

In the surveillance video, the suspect went straight to the back of the counter with a duffel bag and loaded it up with cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 30 years old, at a height of 6 foot 1 inches, and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was seen wearing a shirt on his head.

The duffel bag he was carrying was black with a white stripe on the sides.

If you have any information about this crime, police ask that you call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.