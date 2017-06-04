FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Glendale Police: Officer killed man who pointed gun at police

Posted: Jun 04 2017 04:25PM MST

Updated: Jun 04 2017 05:31PM MST

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say an Avondale police officer fatally shot a man who had pointed a gun at police during a call Saturday night.

Officers were called to a home after receiving a call about someone having a gun there.

Police managed to safely remove all but one of the people inside the home.

The man who was later shot remained in a patio area.

Police say they tried to negotiate with the man, but that an Avondale officer fired his gun after the man on the patio pointed a gun at officers.

Authorities say the officer was in fear for his life.

No officers were injured.

The identity of the man who was killed hasn't yet been released.

