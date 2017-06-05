Phoenix police: Body found in canal; death under investigation

- A grisly discovery was made by Phoenix police -- which may have felt like a case of deja vu. A body was pulled out of the canal, just hours after another body was discovered in the same area.

The details are emerging about these two cases. At this time, it is unclear if there is a connection between the two, but here's what we know so far:

Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, police were called out to the canal at 99th Ave. and McDowell Rd. Authorities received a call from a woman who said she saw the victim, described as a black female, swimming in the canal. The caller said the woman actually waved to her. Then just a few minutes later, police received a call from a man who said he saw a body floating in the canal.

This all comes several hours after police and fire crews responded to the same area around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday night about an unresponsive person spotted in the canal. When police arrived, they found an adult male, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

We're told crews had to use ropes, ladders and other tools to retrieve the body.

Both deaths are being investigated. If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Phoenix police.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.