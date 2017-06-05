FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Security issue closes 2 checkpoints at Sky Harbor Airport terminal

Posted: Jun 05 2017 07:05AM MST

Updated: Jun 05 2017 07:41AM MST

PHOENIX - Phoenix police say two of the four security checkpoints at Terminal 4 of Sky Harbor International Airport are temporarily closed while authorities check out what a Police Department spokesman calls "an unfamiliar unusual found item."

Police Sgt. Vince Lewis and airport spokeswoman Heather Lissner says passengers still can use the terminal's B and C checkpoints while the A and D checkpoints are temporarily closed Monday morning.

>>VIDEO from the scene: facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1394103670638176

Also, Lissner says vehicle traffic temporarily cannot use Terminal 4's southside curb area. She added that she has no immediate information on any delays resulting from the security-related closures.

Terminal 4 is the airport's busiest terminal, housing hub operations of American and Southwest airlines.

This is a developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

