Gas line break causes traffic closures in Phoenix
PHOENIX - The 99th Avenue and Camelback intersection is closed due to a fuel spill. Loop 101's exit ramps are also closed.
>>VIDEO from the scene: facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1394173650631178
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.
CLOSED: 99th Ave NB/SB between Missouri Ave and Campbell Ave due to a gas leak. Avoid the area.. #phxtraffic— MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) June 5, 2017
Please stay out of area of 99th and camelback. Gas leak and roadway is shut down— Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) June 5, 2017
#Glendale **** EXIT CLOSURE HAS BEGUN, NB 101 / Camelback Off-Ramp IS CLOSED. Due to a Gas Line Break. pic.twitter.com/CUOYyLDlAx— Gil Estrada (@PhxTrafficAlert) June 5, 2017
L-101 (Agua Fria) NB/SB at Camelback: 99th Ave. closed WB for a fuel spill. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/imbnuSYdbE— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 5, 2017