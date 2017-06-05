Gas line break causes traffic closures in Phoenix

- The 99th Avenue and Camelback intersection is closed due to a fuel spill. Loop 101's exit ramps are also closed.

>>VIDEO from the scene: facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1394173650631178

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

CLOSED: 99th Ave NB/SB between Missouri Ave and Campbell Ave due to a gas leak. Avoid the area.. #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) June 5, 2017

Please stay out of area of 99th and camelback. Gas leak and roadway is shut down — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) June 5, 2017

#Glendale **** EXIT CLOSURE HAS BEGUN, NB 101 / Camelback Off-Ramp IS CLOSED. Due to a Gas Line Break. pic.twitter.com/CUOYyLDlAx — Gil Estrada (@PhxTrafficAlert) June 5, 2017