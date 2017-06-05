Excessive heat warnings issued for Phoenix, Tucson

PHOENIX (AP) - Excessive heat warnings have been issued for Phoenix, Tucson and other Arizona desert communities.

The warning is set to be in effect in Tucson on Tuesday and Wednesday and in the Phoenix area on Wednesday due to forecast highs of 105 to 109 that are above normal for early June.

The National Weather Service says temperatures that high can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke in some people, especially those outdoors.

The weather service advises that people avoid strenuous outdoors activity between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., drink plenty of fluids and plan to be in air-conditioned buildings. Other advice includes dressing for the heat.

People working outdoors are advised to take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned places.

And this week we could see 110° temps. Plz play it safe, stay indoors and drink lots of 💦. Visit https://t.co/0xZf1g6uHf #PHXheat https://t.co/REnATsi099 — City of Phoenix, AZ (@CityofPhoenixAZ) June 5, 2017

The low temperature in Phoenix this morning was 83F making it the warmest night this year! Heat continues today, 109F this afternoon. #azwx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 5, 2017