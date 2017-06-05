STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Excessive heat warnings issued for Phoenix, Tucson

Posted: Jun 05 2017 10:25AM MST

Updated: Jun 05 2017 11:12AM MST

PHOENIX (AP) - Excessive heat warnings have been issued for Phoenix, Tucson and other Arizona desert communities.

The warning is set to be in effect in Tucson on Tuesday and Wednesday and in the Phoenix area on Wednesday due to forecast highs of 105 to 109 that are above normal for early June.

The National Weather Service says temperatures that high can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke in some people, especially those outdoors.

The weather service advises that people avoid strenuous outdoors activity between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., drink plenty of fluids and plan to be in air-conditioned buildings. Other advice includes dressing for the heat.

People working outdoors are advised to take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned places.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories