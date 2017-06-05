ADOT planning to install wrong-way driving detection system

- It seems to be happening more and more on Valley freeways, and the rash of wrong-way driving related accidents have many wondering what is ADOT doing to prevent future crashes

ADOT, on their part, is reportedly planning on installing a first-of-its-kind system to detect wrong-way drivers, utilizing thermal cameras.

In 2015, researchers published a report that outlining what a detection system might look like. A network of cameras and pavement sensors placed along highways and ramps would capture and detect a wrong-way vehicle, and then automatically trigger the system, which will alert DPS and traffic controllers of the location.

Cameras would also track the driver's route.

The new system could include the use of freeway meter lights, which would turn red alerting right way drivers of a wrong way driver.