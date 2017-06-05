Driver rescued from car that plunged into Scottsdale backyard pool

- A driver was rescued from his car, after it plunged into a backyard pool there Monday evening.

The incident took place in a neighborhood near Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. and Via Linda, and the vehicle ended up submerged sideways in the pool. The driver was taken to the hospital, and is reportedly in stable condition.

The residents of the home were inside the home at the time, but they were OK. Meanwhile, Police are trying to figure out what led to the driver losing control of the car.

The car was pulled out of the pool Monday night.