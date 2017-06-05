Some say a crosswalk in Phoenix's Melrose District is not safe

Crosswalks are supposed to be a safe way for people to get across the street, but some people in Phoenix's Melrose District say a crosswalk on 7th Avenue, north of Indian School is a risky place.

According to Phoenix Police, a man was hit here Sunday night, in a hit and run incident. The man's injuries are not life-threatening, and police said they didn't receive any information about a suspect or vehicle involved

For people in the neighborhood however, the crosswalk at 7th Avenue and Turney is a cause for concern.

"I call it 'suicide by crosswalk'," said Mortisha Styles. "They won't slow down or nothing. Most people in morning are not doing 35. They are doing 60 or 70."

Stacy Louis, who owns the bar Stacy's @ Melrose near the crosswalk, said there have been several people hit there, including the man last night.

There's a crosswalk about a block and a half south at Glenrosa that is complete with flashing lights and tennis-ball green signs, but not at Turney.

The City of Phoenix said it has not received any requests from citizens to upgrade the existing crosswalk, although the city is always evaluating safety improvements.

Louis says he will push for a better crosswalk. In the meantime, he has some advice for drivers and walkers.

"To drivers, it is please obey the speed limit," said lLouis. "To pedestrians, watch what you are doing, because the drivers aren't."