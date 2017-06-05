Charity motorcycle ride in Phoenix to benefit young burn victims

- On Monday, dozens of motorcycle riders, many of them firefighters, made their way up I-17 on a charity ride to Prescott, all for benefiting young burn victims and a place that makes them feel special.

For the last 14 years dozens of riders, many of them firefighters, come together from all over the Valley and meet at Fire Station 56 in North Phoenix, the start of their trip to Prescott.

Once there, the riders will visit a place that has a special meaning for many.

"A lot of the guys that are going on this motorcycle ride today may have gone on the incidents where those kids got hurt," said former firefighter Steven Kreis.

The kids may be hurt in fires, but for a week in the summer, they'll go to Camp Courage. It's a place that provides a break from the stresses that they face.

"They get all kinds of good stuff," said Kreis. "They ride in canoes, they have bicycles and horses and rope courses. Everything that kids can do."

The ride, which is put on by the Wind and Fire Motorcycle Club, raises money and awareness. Londi Ford is with Phoenix HOG 93, a Harley Owners Group that has been supporting the camp in years.

"It helps with their self-esteem," said Ford. "It also helps them be normal. They don't have to worry about the scars, they don't have to worry about being teased about their injuries, and they can just go and have fun for a week and forget about everything."